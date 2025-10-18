The Nigeria Police Force has cautioned organizers of the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest against holding any demonstration within or around the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The planned protest, spearheaded by rights activist Omoyele Sowore and supported by several opposition figures, is scheduled...

The Nigeria Police Force has cautioned organizers of the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest against holding any demonstration within or around the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The planned protest, spearheaded by rights activist Omoyele Sowore and supported by several opposition figures, is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 20, with participants expected to march to Aso Rock to demand the release of detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, issued an order on Friday restraining the organizers from conducting protests around key government institutions including the Presidential Villa, National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police would enforce the court’s directive, warning that anyone who violates the order would be arrested and prosecuted.

Hundeyin emphasised that while the right to peaceful protest is recognized under the law, it must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of judicial orders and public safety regulations.

The statement read: “In deference to the authority of the Court and in line with the constitutional mandate of the Police to enforce law and order, the Force hereby calls on all groups — whether in support of or opposed to the ongoing agitation for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu — to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order. The directive remains binding and enforceable pending further judicial proceedings.

“The Nigeria Police Force recognises and respects the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and expression. However, such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the limits of the law, particularly where public safety, national security, and the rights of other citizens are concerned. The Court’s intervention is therefore a safeguard, not a suppression, of constitutional freedoms.

“Accordingly, all intending protesters and counter-protest groups are strongly advised to avoid restricted areas and to refrain from any act capable of provoking confrontation or disturbing public order. The Force will ensure the free flow of traffic, protection of lives and property, and security of all law-abiding citizens.

“Any person or group that uses protests as cover to incite violence, carry or use offensive weapons, vandalise public or private property, kidnap, or engage in acts likely to cause loss of life or serious injury will be dealt with decisively.

“Offenders will be arrested, subjected to full investigation, and prosecuted under relevant criminal laws — including laws relating to public order, violent conduct and terrorism where applicable. Those who incite others via social media or other platforms should note that digital evidence will be used in investigations and prosecutions.”