The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a security alert to American citizens in Nigeria, ahead of a planned demonstration scheduled for Monday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the advisory, the protest organised under the banner “#FreeNnamdiKanuNow” is expected to take place at Eagle Square and the Central Business District, with possible disruptions to traffic and movement across the city.

The planned march was announced by former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, who revealed via his X handle on October 9 that the protest would hold on October 20.

Sowore described the planned march to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa as a “historic” and peaceful rally demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In his post, Sowore wrote, “We now have a date for the historic #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. It is October 20 at 7 am.”

Kanu has been in custody since June 2021 following his extradition from Kenya and is currently facing terrorism-related charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement published on its official website on Friday, the US Embassy warned that the demonstration could result in “disruptions,” urging American citizens to avoid the protest routes and minimise movement around affected areas.

The statement reads: “The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that the Free Nnamdi Kanu Now protest has called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday, October 20th, 2025, in Abuja.

“There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

“The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20th.

“The Embassy recommends children in Abuja stay home from school and domestic staff who travel from outside of Abuja to stay home as well.

“Avoid areas where protests are taking place. Avoid crowds. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

“Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.”