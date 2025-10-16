The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has distanced itself, alongside South-East governors and Igbo Ministers, from the nationwide protest scheduled for October 20, 2025, demanding the unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ohanaez...

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has distanced itself, alongside South-East governors and Igbo Ministers, from the nationwide protest scheduled for October 20, 2025, demanding the unconditional release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze, in collaboration with the region’s governors and ministers, said it holds “a grave sense of responsibility and a profound commitment to the well-being of the zone and the stability of the country.”

The group specifically condemned the planned protests, describing them as orchestrated by political actors including Sowore and Atiku, and said such demonstrations were not in the interest of the South-East or the nation.

The statement was issued on Thursday by the factional Deputy President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Chief Chinyereze Thompson Ohia, the organization’s National Spokesperson, and was made available to journalists.

Ohanaeze said, ”We view this purported demonstration with extreme suspicion and firmly believe it to be a thinly veiled attempt at fomenting unrest, destabilizing the government of President Bola Tinubu, and exploiting the legitimate concerns of Ndigbo for nefarious political ends.

”Our considered assessment, informed by credible intelligence and meticulous analysis, reveals that this proposed action is nothing more than a cynical ploy designed to instigate a repeat of the EndSARS riots, ultimately aimed at undermining the current administration.”

It noted that this scheme, allegedly funded by elements associated with Atiku Abubakar and his cohorts, seeks to exploit the genuine desire for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release and draw unsuspecting Igbo citizens into a dangerous and destructive venture.

“In light of these grave concerns, we unequivocally reject the deception and Advocacy for Peaceful Resolution: The pursuit of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release through political solutions and the established judicial processes is paramount. We vehemently denounce any attempt by politicians, particularly those with a demonstrable history of acting against Igbo interests, to utilize the situation for their political gain.

“The sudden and unsolicited display of “uneasy affection for Igbo causes by individuals previously indifferent or even hostile to our community raises significant red flags. We, the Igbo people, are too astute and discerning to be ensnared by the Atiku-Sowore booby trap.

“We call to denounce and avoid planned unrest. We implore all Nigerians, particularly those who cherish truth, justice, and democracy, to distance themselves from the planned protests, riots, and acts of civil disobedience scheduled for 20th October 2025.

“Ndigbo must not be used as pawns in any political game orchestrated by Atiku Abubakar and his allies, the ultimate aim being to destabilize the Tinubu administration. We emphatically state that this planned disruption does not serve the interests of Ndigbo, nor does it contribute to the cause of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Atiku-Sowore scheme will undoubtedly undermine the ongoing judicial proceedings and the ongoing political discussions and negotiations, which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has wisely entrusted to a team led by Hon. Obi Aguocha.

“Concerns Regarding Public Safety and Security: We are deeply concerned that the planned protests and riots will endanger the lives and property of Nigerians, a tragic scenario we witnessed during the EndSARS riots. The potential for widespread violence, looting, and the destruction of critical infrastructure is a grave concern that cannot be ignored.”