The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reschedule its planned protest for Tuesday, February 3, citing significant threats to public peace and safety. In a Monday statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reschedule its planned protest for Tuesday, February 3, citing significant threats to public peace and safety.

In a Monday statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the command stated that the intelligence reports suggest plans by some proscribed groups to infiltrate and hijack the protest.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command is aware of a planned peaceful protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT Council scheduled for Tuesday, 3rd February 2026.

“While the Command recognizes and respects the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and protest, and remains committed to providing adequate security for all lawful activities, intelligence reports at the disposal of the Police indicate plans by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria and other non-state actors to infiltrate and hijack the protest for purposes inimical to public peace and security.”

According to the statement, the Command advised the organisers to consider rescheduling the protest to prevent any breakdown of law and order and to protect lives, property, and the rights of other residents, in the interest of public safety.

The statement added, “In view of the above, and in the overriding interest of public safety, the FCT Police Command respectfully appeals to the organizers of the planned protest to consider rescheduling the activity to a later date and time.

“This measure is aimed at forestalling any breakdown of law and order, while also ensuring that the rights of other residents to safety, freedom of movement, and the conduct of lawful daily activities are not infringed upon.”

The Command reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding all lawful activities and urges residents to continue cooperating with security agencies to keep the FCT peaceful and secure.

TVC News previously reported that the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has set Tuesday, February 3rd, as the date. for a solidarity rally alongside members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) at the secretariat of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

In a Sunday statement made available to TVC News on Sunday, the NLC declared that the rally is to publicly affirm that “an injury to one is an injury to all”, stressing that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its members.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of our earlier communication conveying the unwavering solidarity of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), we restate, clearly and without ambiguity, our total commitment to this struggle.