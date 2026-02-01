The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has set Tuesday February 3rd for a solidarity rally alongside members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) at the secretariat of the Federal Capital Development Authority. In a Sunday statement made av...

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has set Tuesday February 3rd for a solidarity rally alongside members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) at the secretariat of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

In a Sunday statement made available to TVC News on Sunday, the NLC declared that the rally is to publicly affirm that “an injury to one is an injury to all”, stressing that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its members.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of our earlier communication conveying the unwavering solidarity of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), we restate, clearly and without ambiguity, our total commitment to this struggle.

“We once again urge JUAC members to remain steadfast, resolute, and courageous in the defence of their rights and dignity. This is a struggle rooted in justice, fairness, and respect for labour rights and must be pursued with unity of purpose and an unbreakable spirit

“Both Congresses reaffirm our full backing and support. There must be no retreat and no surrender in the face of intimidation, repression, or attempts to wear out workers through hardship and fear.”

The statement added, “History has taught us that rights are never gifted- they are wor through collective resistance and principled struggle.

“In further demonstration of our solidarity, we hereby inform all affiliates that the TUC and NLC shall stage a peaceful solidarity rally to the FCDA on Tuesday, 3rd February.

“This rally is to publicly affirm that an injury to one is an injury to all, and that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its own.”

The Labour Union further stated that details of convergence points and time will be communicated to members through their respective affiliates.