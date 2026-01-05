Operatives of the Borno State Police Command have uncovered a hidden cache of 912 rounds of B32 API type (7.62 x 51mm) ammunition in the Kumshe Jamba Mari area of Maiduguri, the state capital. According to a late Sunday statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso...

Operatives of the Borno State Police Command have uncovered a hidden cache of 912 rounds of B32 API type (7.62 x 51mm) ammunition in the Kumshe Jamba Mari area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to a late Sunday statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, the exhibits have been secured while investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended use of the ammunition.

The statement reads, “On 4/01/2026, at about 1400hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Lamisula Division, acting on credible intelligence, led a team of police operatives to Kumshe Jamba Mari area, Maiduguri, where a hidden cache of ammunition was discovered.

“Following standard operational procedures, the Department of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was immediately deployed to the scene. The area was professionally cordoned off, and a total of nine hundred and twelve (912) rounds of B32 API type (7.62 x 51mm) ammunition were safely recovered.”

The statement added, “The recovered exhibits have been secured, while investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended use of the ammunition, as well as to apprehend those responsible.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, commended members of the public for their timely and useful information, and reiterated the Command’s commitment to sustained intelligence-led policing.

He urged residents to partner with the Police by promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities within their communities.