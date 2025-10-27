The Ondo State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in combating human trafficking, uncovering a suspected baby factory operating in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area. The case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit for an in-depth investigation. The ala...

The Ondo State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in combating human trafficking, uncovering a suspected baby factory operating in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area.

The case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender-Based Violence Unit for an in-depth investigation.

The alarming situation came to light on October 21 when a 17-year-old girl, Vivian Peter, from Ikot Ekpan, Akwa Ibom State, reported being trafficked to Ore under the pretence of job placement.

Upon arrival, she was taken to a facility that masqueraded as a clinic but turned out to be a baby factory, housing several other pregnant girls.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Ayanlade Olusola, said the facility’s owner, identified as Ada Clement, had intended to transport some of the pregnant women.

He said, police officers, from the Gender Unit, executed a raid on the facility, rescuing five pregnant girls and a baby boy.

According to him, one of the victims had already given birth and is currently receiving post-natal care at the General Hospital in Ore.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has directed a thorough investigation to apprehend all individuals involved in the trafficking network.

He added that efforts are underway to locate other fleeing members of the syndicate.