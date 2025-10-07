The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, says the Federal Government plans to recruit 30,000 police officers to boost the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force....

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, says the Federal Government plans to recruit 30,000 police officers to boost the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

Represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Victor Olaiya, the Police Chief made this known at the passing out parade of 370 constables from the Police Training School in Minna.

He said seventy percent of the new officers would be deployed to Niger State to enhance security operations across the state’s vast land area.

The Inspector General also reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing security challenges in parts of the country by supporting security agencies with the necessary manpower and logistics.