The Nigeria Police Force has announced that it will launch immediate probe into the assault on News Central Journalists during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement made by the force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin while appearing on a live session on News Central on Monday.

According to him, the police operatives has no reason to attack press, acknowledging the importance of press freedom during protests.

He adds that the force views media as partners, will investigate the incident, and he also urges respect for barricades during coverage.

He said, “There have been no attack on journalists. A few people were arrested this morning, and when it turned out one was a journalist, he was released immediately.

“Journalists have nothing to fear; police have no intention of attacking the press.

“I’m seeing this now for the first time, and we have no reason to suppress the press, and this will be investigated.”

TVC previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin has defended operatives firing teargas at demonstrators during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

Hundeyin stated via his official X handle that security operatives only used tear gas on protesters who approached the Aso Villa and other sensitive areas marked as restricted by the court.

He further clarified that operatives did not block the roads themselves, but rather cleared them for motorists after the passage was obstructed by the protesters.