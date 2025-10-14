The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully foiled a planned kidnapping and armed attack at Byazhin Forest, recovering an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition during a coordinated operation. According to a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Tu...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully foiled a planned kidnapping and armed attack at Byazhin Forest, recovering an AK-47 rifle and live ammunition during a coordinated operation.

According to a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, October 14, the operation followed credible intelligence from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Force Headquarters, which indicated that a notorious bandit leader, Idrisa, also known as “Mai Duna,” was planning simultaneous attacks on selected villages around Byazhin Forest.

Acting on the information, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit deployed tactical teams on October 10, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., setting up a strategic ambush along the bandits’ expected routes.

READ ALSO: Troops Rescue Three Kidnapped Victims, Recover Arms in Kwara

Around 1:00 a.m. on October 11, police operatives engaged two groups of heavily armed bandits in a fierce gun duel lasting about twenty minutes. Despite strong resistance, the officers overpowered the assailants, forcing them to flee into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Reinforcements from nearby police and military formations secured the area and blocked potential escape routes. A search of the scene led to the recovery of: One AK-47 rifle with a defaced serial number, one magazine, thirty rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition

The FCT Commissioner of Police commended the professionalism and bravery of the operatives, noting that their swift action prevented a major security breach. He also directed all medical facilities in the FCT and neighboring states to report anyone with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station immediately.