In a move to protect the people of Lagos State from activities suspected to disrupt the public and attempt to breach of peace, the Lagos State Police Command has stopped an unapproved Egungun festival plan and arrested 24 suspected coordinators.

TVC News Digital gathered that the unapproved festival plans went viral on social media following a publication attributed to “Oje Parapo of Oregun” detailing a plan to impose a curfew and movement restrictions from 10:00 PM till 4:00 AM between the 27th and 28th of November.

In a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command reaffirms its stance against lawlessness in any part of the State, thereby directing the suspension of the festival.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested twelve (12) suspects in connection with circulating handbills and posters with information on social media attributed to ‘OJE PARAPO OF OREGUN”. The publication from this group was warning and restricting the general public from freedom of movement, expression, and the dignity of human persons.

“The Command will not tolerate lawlessness in any part of the State, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has therefore directed the suspension of this festival, which is likely to lead to disturbance of public peace, safety, and public order in the State.”

The statement further reads, “This restriction suffices to make it clear that no group should take laws into their hands and prevent other Nigerians from movement around and throughout the State at will at any time. The Lagos State Police Command will continue to firmly protect the fundamental human rights of everyone in the State. The Command further warns anyone planning unauthorised gatherings or activities that are capable of threatening public peace and safety to desist forthwith from such plans.

“With regard to the publication of the Oregun traditional Egungun festival, scheduled as seen in the handbills and posters for 27th and 28th November 2025. The Lagos State Police Command has assessed the level of fear and apprehension already generated among residents because of the publication of restrictions against the fundamental freedoms and rights of the people of the State and has hereby declared that the event must not hold.”

“This is done to ensure public safety, law and order, and protection of life and property of the people of the State. No festival that can risk destabilising the peace or heightening tension in the State will be permitted under any circumstances.”

“In similar circumstances at Mafoluku, Oshodi, within the Makinde Police Division, the Command acted promptly on 23rd November 2025 after similar publications were circulated to instigate disturbance of public order, safety, and other acts capable of disrupting public peace and protection of life and property. Twelve (12) suspects were arrested and are currently under investigation. They will be prosecuted on completion of the investigation,” the statement concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, expressed that the Oje PARAPO of Oregun should desist forthwith from holding the Egungun Festival as the security for the festival can no longer be guaranteed.

The CP stated that the stress and fear already instilled in residents are unacceptable, warning “that the full weight of the law will be applied to anyone or group that attempts to undermine the peace, safety, or stability of Lagos State.”