The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command has brought a suspected kingpin Wasiu Akinwande, A.K.A ( Olori Eso) before the Samuel Ilori Courthouse in Ogba, Lagos state for his scheduled arraignment due to begin any moment from now.

The suspect who the police describe as the most wanted vicious criminal in the state and a notorious hired killer was escorted into the court premises by a team of police personnel.

He is due to appear before a Chief Magistrate M.O. Tanimola.

He is said to have been terrorising residents in the Mushin area from 2009 to 2024, organizing and executing murders, armed robberies and kidnappings.

The 44- year old was arrested in June this year at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun state by the Police Tactical Squad where some cache of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles, fake passports were allegedly recovered from him.

Several persons, including family members of persons allegedly killed by Olori Eso, are also in court in their quest for justice.