The Bauchi State Police Command has confiscated 387 blocks of suspected cannabis sativa after a car crash in Wom village, Toro Local Government Area.

Commissioner of Police, Sani Omolori-Aliyu, disclosed the development on Friday while handing over the seized substances to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said the incident occurred on October 4, involving two white Toyota Corolla vehicles in a head-on collision.

One of the vehicles, bearing registration number ABC-459LF, was driven by 45-year-old Ali Muhammad and was carrying the district head of Nabardo, Suleiman Suleiman, aged 65, along with his family, en route from Bauchi metropolis to Nabardo.

The second vehicle, with registration number GWA-155GW, was heading from Jos, Plateau State, towards Bauchi and was driven by an unidentified individual.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident resulted from a dangerous overtaking attempt by the unidentified driver. Both vehicles collided, leaving several occupants injured.

Victims were transported to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment. The district head reportedly sustained a fractured leg and remains under medical care.

During the rescue and recovery operation, police discovered several packages of the suspected drug inside the wrecked vehicle. The unidentified driver, believed to be responsible for transporting the illegal cargo, fled the scene.

CP Omolori-Aliyu confirmed that efforts are ongoing to track down the suspect. He appealed to the public for assistance, saying: “We invite anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to contact us and we assure citizens that we are resolutely focused on ensuring justice is achieved.”

Receiving the handover, NDLEA Deputy Commandant Hussaini Umar praised the police for their swift action and assured that both agencies would continue working together to apprehend those behind the trafficking.