The Delta State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim, arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered hard drugs in separate operations across the state. Police say operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad rescued a kidnap victim unharmed without the payment of ransom after an intelligence-led operation.…...

The Delta State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim, arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered hard drugs in separate operations across the state.

Police say operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad rescued a kidnap victim unharmed without the payment of ransom after an intelligence-led operation.

The victim was abducted in Okpanam Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on June 10. Following sustained pressure from security operatives, the kidnappers reportedly abandoned the victim and fled their hideout.

The victim has since been reunited with his family, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

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In another operation, officers attached to the Distress Response Patrol Team intercepted a tricycle during a routine patrol in Asaba.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a locally fabricated Beretta pistol and the arrest of three suspects identified as Ewendeze De-Grace, Eruweghene Amede, and Chukwuemeka Arinze.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are members of the Aro Bagger confraternity.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Kwale Division also raided a suspected drug distribution point following credible intelligence.

While two male suspects escaped, a 45-year-old woman, Ananyi Vivian, was arrested at the scene.

Police say investigations revealed that the premises were being used for illicit drug activities, with efforts ongoing to arrest other suspects linked to the operation.

Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, commended officers involved in the operations and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling criminality across Delta State.

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He also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to support security agencies in maintaining peace and safety.