Tinted Glass Permits are once again being issued by the police around the country.

The Forces’ public relations officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, says the latest action is in response to significant public complaints about motorist harassment due to the usage of tinted windows.

According to a police official, the initiative highlights the need for a clear, transparent, and accountable approach for regulating factory-installed tinted glass on vehicles.

He explained that with modern automobiles increasingly manufactured with tinted windows it has become essential to provide a standardised system that accommodates legitimate use while ensuring public safety.

The police believes the reactivation will identify lawful users and prevent misuse for criminal activities.

The police spokesperson said applicants can now process their permits online, with identity verification integrated through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), alongside biometric capture and background checks.

He said the system also features QR-coded digital permits, with a streamlined processing timeline of 72 hours.

The spokesperson announced that a 30-day grace period has been approved, starting from May 1, during which motorists are expected to comply with the new regulations.

Adejobi said that enforcement will commence at the end of this period, adding that officers found engaging in unprofessional conduct such as extortion or harassment in the course of enforcement, will be decisively dealt with in accordance with extant disciplinary procedures.