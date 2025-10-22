The Anambra State Police Command disclosed that it has rescued two missing children, a 14-year-old Sunday Aliya and a 12-year-old Ebenezer Emmanuel, after a nine-month nationwide search. According to a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Wednesday,...

The Anambra State Police Command disclosed that it has rescued two missing children, a 14-year-old Sunday Aliya and a 12-year-old Ebenezer Emmanuel, after a nine-month nationwide search.



According to a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga on Wednesday, the children, who went missing on January 18, 2025, while fetching water in Fegge, Onitsha, were found in Umunede, Delta State, and Benin City, Edo State, following an intelligence-driven investigation led by officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Gender Section.

Ikenga wrote, “Operatives of the Police Command in Anambra attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Gender Section, have successfully rescued two missing children, Sunday Aliya, 14, and Ebenezer Emmanuel, 12.

“The rescue was after nine months of intensive and intelligence-led investigation that extended across several states of the federation.”

The incident was initially reported at Fegge Police Station on January 18, when the guardian of the two boys, Sunday Aliya (14) and Ebenezer Emmanuel (12), informed authorities that they had gone missing after being sent to fetch water at a nearby borehole.

The police spokesman said that following the initial investigation, the case was transferred to the SCID, Awka, for further action.

According to him, the operatives, acting on credible intelligence, traced and arrested Yusuf in Katsina State.

“During interrogation, the suspect provided valuable leads which guided the operatives to Umunede, Delta State, where one of the victims, Sunday Aliya, was rescued.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of the second victim, Ebenezer Emmanuel, in Benin City, Edo State,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, praised the operatives for their dedication and expertise in conducting the investigation, highlighting their unwavering commitment to resolving the case.

Orutugu reiterated the command’s resolve to follow every lead in any case, no matter how long it takes, to ensure that justice is served.

He appreciated the cooperation of residents whose information contributed to the success of the rescue operation and urged the public to continue to support the police with useful information.

The command has contacted the parents of the rescued children, who reside in Ilorin, Kwara State, and arrangements are ongoing for their formal reunification.