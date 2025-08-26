The Nigeria Police Force says it has rescued five kidnap victims, killed five suspected kidnappers and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations in Kebbi and Abia States....

Police authorities disclosed that in Kebbi State, operatives, working with other security agencies and local vigilantes, rescued three victims on 27 July after armed kidnappers stormed Sangara Village in Shanga Local Government Area and abducted them.

The victims – Muhammad Nasamu Namata, 25; Gide Namata, 20; and Hamidu Alhaji Namani, 35 – were freed following a gun battle in Shanga Hills which forced the kidnappers to flee with gunshot wounds.

In another operation on 15 August, police patrol teams in Danko/Wasagu LGA encountered armed bandits at Dankade Village in Ribah District.

Two men – Tukur Bello, 26, and Isyaka Abubakar, 25 – who had been abducted while grazing cattle in Zamfara State days earlier, were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.

In Abia State, operatives acting on intelligence raided a kidnappers’ hideout at Umuiku Obete Village in Ukwa West LGA.

The gang, which had been terrorising residents and commuters around Umuozo Village and Uratta Road, engaged police in a fierce shootout.

Five suspects were killed, while a search of the camp uncovered six AK-47 rifles, 335 rounds of ammunition, 14 magazines, mobile phones, cutlasses, operational jackets, an axe, a pair of boots, a charm, and a double-barrelled gun.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun commended the officers for their bravery and urged them to sustain the pressure on criminal gangs nationwide.

He reassured the public of the Force’s commitment to combating crime and safeguarding lives and property.