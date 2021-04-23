The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega has announced the rescue of 69 year old Alhaji Alaga Olayemi, who was abducted in his farm at Oke Onigbin In the evening of 21/4/2021 by a seven man gun wielding gang.

The rescue according to a release through the official twitter handle of the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, came aafter a painstaking search and rescue operation ordered by the commissioner of police Kwara State and conducted within OkeOnigbin, Iloffa, Ekiti and Eruku area of the state by the police and other members of the security Community in the state, forced the abductors to abandon their victim at Oyogbo village under intense security pressure when it became obvious they couldn’t escape arrest.

The victim is currently undergoing some medical check up in a hospital (name withheld).

The commissioner of police, solicited for more cooperation of the citizens by giving police actionable and useful information.

He assures the good people of Kwara State of their safety at all times, while warning criminal elements to vacate the state, as the police command would not hesitate to employ all lawful means to deal with criminals irrespective of their status, please.