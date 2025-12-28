The operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command, in a combined operation with other sister security agencies, have foiled an attempted invasion of Maru metropolis by armed bandits who planned a mass abduction in the early hours of Sunday. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the com...

The operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command, in a combined operation with other sister security agencies, have foiled an attempted invasion of Maru metropolis by armed bandits who planned a mass abduction in the early hours of Sunday.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar.

The statement reads, “Acting on timely intelligence, a joint security team comprising the Police, Military, Community Protection Guards, and Vigilante Groups swiftly engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat with suspected gunshot injuries. No casualties or abductions were recorded.

“However, Security has since been reinforced in Maru and the surrounding areas.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, commended the operatives’ professionalism and assured the public of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging continued public cooperation.