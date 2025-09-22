The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recovered the body of a yet-to-be-identified woman from a popular Lake in Abuja. Sources told The Nation that the incident was reported to the Jabi Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:37 am on Saturday, following a distress call from Jab...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recovered the body of a yet-to-be-identified woman from a popular Lake in Abuja.

Sources told The Nation that the incident was reported to the Jabi Divisional Police Headquarters at about 10:37 am on Saturday, following a distress call from Jabi Lake Recreation.

According to the sources, operatives of the command dispatched to the scene discovered the lifeless body of a woman, estimated to be about 60 years old, floating on the lake.

The investigation conducted revealed that no marks of violence were found on the body, while a pair of green slippers was recovered on the bank of the lake.

The sources explained that due to the decomposed state of the body, the Environmental Health Department was contacted for evacuation to prevent health hazards.

According to a highly placed police source, the investigation is ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding her death.

All calls and text messages to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on the incident were not responded to.

TVC previously reported that the body of a yet-to-be-identified man was found on Sunday, September 7, found lifeless at a construction site within the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The FCT Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this on Monday, September 8, said that the report was received at about 9 a.m., and the body was suspected to be that of a labourer working at the site.

She stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), National Assembly Division, who responded to the call immediately, discovered the deceased inside a red Peugeot 406 vehicle with registration number BWR-577 BF on his arrival at the scene.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/police-working-to-identify-unidentified-body-found-at-nass/