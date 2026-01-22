The operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered 26 stolen cows valued at ₦6.25m and arrested two suspected cattle rustlers at Iresaadu in Surulere Local Government Area of the state. In a Thursday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade...

The operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered 26 stolen cows valued at ₦6.25m and arrested two suspected cattle rustlers at Iresaadu in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

In a Thursday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the suspects, Abu Muhammed and Aliu Bello, were apprehended following a swift response to a report received at the Iresaadu Division of the command.

The statement revealed that the preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were attempting to conceal the stolen cattle when they were intercepted at Odojaye via Aganyan, Iresaadu, in Surulere Local Government Area.

The statement reads, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were attempting to conceal stolen cattle when they were intercepted at Odojaye via Aganyan, Iresadu. During the operation, twenty-six stolen cows, estimated at ₦6,250,000, were successfully recovered, reflecting the tangible results of coordinated police and community efforts in protecting property and livelihoods.

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and recover the remaining stolen livestock, demonstrating the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice.”

According to the statement, upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the theft and provided details of the criminal network.

The Command commended members of the public for the timely report, which led to the swift intervention, as well as the cooperation of other partners, particularly non-state actors, stressing that their support significantly enhanced the success of the operation.

The Command reiterates its resolve to safeguard lives and property, decisively combat criminal activities, and maintain law and order.

The Command urges members of the public to continue providing credible information to support ongoing investigations and enhance community safety.