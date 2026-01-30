The Inspector General of police has re-arraigned Nollywood actress Angela Okorie before the Federal High Court Abuja, on a 7-count amended charge of cyberstalking. During the court proceedings, Ms Okorie pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution prayed the court for a short adjournment to e...

The Inspector General of police has re-arraigned Nollywood actress Angela Okorie before the Federal High Court Abuja, on a 7-count amended charge of cyberstalking.

During the court proceedings, Ms Okorie pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them to open their case.

Counsel to the defendant did not oppose the prosecution’s submission, informing the court of a bail application, for the defendant.

He prayed the court to exercise its discretion in favor of Angela Okorie.

The prosecution opposed the bail application, because the defendant jumped the administrative bail she was granted by the police.

The prosecution argued that sureties were nowhere to be found, and the defendant was re-arrested to be brought to court.

The alleged offenses against the defendant carry sentences of 3 to 5 years

Replying to points of law, counsel to the defendant noted that she did not jump bail, but went for a medical check-up, which she communicated to the police.

Ruling on the application for bail Justice Emeka Nwite held that

Bail was granted in the sum of N5million and one surety in like sum.

The surety must be a level thirteen civil servant whose residence within the jurisdiction of the court will be verified.

The defendant and surety must deposit their passport photograph with the court

Matter adjourned until 23rd March for trial.