The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two private security guards over the alleged theft of an official vehicle belonging to the Bauchi Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, said the arrests followed a report of criminal conspiracy and theft lodged on December 12, 2025, at the ‘B’ Division Police Headquarters in Bauchi.

The complaint was filed by Ibrahim Markus, a security supervisor with Royal Security Guard Limited, who resides in the Wuntin Dada area of the state.

He told police that two guards deployed to secure the L-PRES office along Adamu Jumba Road in the GRA allegedly connived and carted away one of the project’s vehicles.

Markus explained that the matter was discovered after he received a distress call from the L-PRES coordinator on December 11, informing him that the official vehicle was missing from the office premises.

The suspects were identified as Yarda John, 19, of GRA, Bauchi, and Jessy Danjuma, 19, a resident of the State Low-Cost area of the metropolis.

SP Habib disclosed that the stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux with registration number 03B-04 BA, was recovered at the Bauchi Club in the GRA area following swift police action. The suspects were apprehended during the recovery operation.

He added that the value of the vehicle has yet to be determined, noting that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The police command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in the state and urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and detection.