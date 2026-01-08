The Imo State Police Command has arrested Wisdom Onyeaju, a 24-year-old male from Umuekweye, Irete, Owerri-West Local Government Area, accused of raping a minor in a viral video on social media. The arrest followed an outcry from a woman on social media who narrated how her 15-year-old sister was ra...

The Imo State Police Command has arrested Wisdom Onyeaju, a 24-year-old male from Umuekweye, Irete, Owerri-West Local Government Area, accused of raping a minor in a viral video on social media.

The arrest followed an outcry from a woman on social media who narrated how her 15-year-old sister was raped at knifepoint while visiting Imo State for the Christmas holiday.

She said, “My 15-year-old younger sister, who travelled to Imo State for Christmas, was r@ped after an attacker forced his way in and threatened her with a knife. When we went to report the crime, Imo Police Officers demanded ₦100,000 before they would even take her statement.

“This is not justice. Survivors deserve protection, dignity, and accountability, not silence and corruption. Please share and stand with us. Justice for Nwakago.”

According to a Thursday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Okoye Henry, the arrest followed credible information received by the Command from the family of the victim, who had earlier drawn public attention to the incident through a viral video circulating on social media.

The statement reads, “The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing a thorough investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). Upon conclusion of the investigation, he will be arraigned in court with the appropriate charge(s).

“Furthermore, the Command has identified and detained the police officers alleged to have been involved in professional misconduct in the course of handling the case.”

The statement added, “An orderly room trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday, 12th January, 2026, to address the misconduct in line with extant police regulations.”

“The Imo State Police Command reiterates its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and accountability, assuring members of the public that justice will be served in this matter,” the statement concluded.