A woman and her six children have been killed in a brutal attack at their residence in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters of Kano State.

The incident was disclosed in a press statement issued to journalists by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna.

According to the statement, the attack occurred in the early hours of January 17, 2025, when unknown assailants forcefully gained entry into the home of the victims.

The victims were identified as Fatima Abubakar, aged 35, and her six children. Preliminary reports indicate that they sustained fatal injuries during the attack.

Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Bakori, mobilised a team of officers to the scene, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Lawal Mani.

The Kano State Police Command has since commenced a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend those responsible.