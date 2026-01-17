The Anambra State Police Command has identified 28-year-old Ifesinachi Ezeolu as the person responsible for a violent masquerade that reportedly terrorised residents of Awgbu community in Orumba South Local Government Area. The revelation came amid public outrage over alleged incidents of assault, i...

The Anambra State Police Command has identified 28-year-old Ifesinachi Ezeolu as the person responsible for a violent masquerade that reportedly terrorised residents of Awgbu community in Orumba South Local Government Area.

The revelation came amid public outrage over alleged incidents of assault, intimidation, and harassment linked to the masquerade’s recent appearance in the community.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Saturday, emphasized that while the Command “respects and recognises the rich cultural and traditional practices of the people, no cultural activity should be used as a shield for lawlessness or abuse of citizens’ rights.”

Ikenga further warned that masquerade displays, like all public gatherings, must be peaceful and conducted within the confines of the law. He added that “any act capable of instilling fear, causing injury or disrupting public order will not be tolerated.”

He said, “The Command wishes to clearly state that the Nigeria Police Force respects and recognises the cultural and traditional practices of the people.

“However, no cultural activity or belief system should be used as a cover to harass, assault, intimidate, or violate the fundamental human rights of citizens.

“The Command also emphasizes that masquerade activities, like all public gatherings, must be conducted peacefully and within the confines of the law.

“Therefore, any act capable of causing fear, injury, or public disorder will be promptly addressed.

“Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to identify and bring to justice other suspects who are linked to the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu reassures residents that the Command will continue to work with traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to promote peaceful cultural expressions, while ensuring the safety and rights of all individuals.”