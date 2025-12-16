The Osun State Police Command says it has launched a manhunt for gunmen who attacked the Ora-Igbomina community and kidnapped a former customs officer, Prince Emmanuel Owolabi, from his residence....

The gunmen, said to be about eight in number, reportedly stormed the area around 7 p.m. on Monday.

They allegedly fired sporadically to create panic before forcefully abducting Prince Owolabi.

It was also learnt that the attackers later moved to the Oteere/Ila axis, where they attacked some travellers in an attempt to abduct them.

A source disclosed that one person was shot during the attack before the gunmen escaped through the Ayedun community towards Kwara State.

The source added that the gunmen resisted local security guards and community vigilantes who attempted to repel them.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators.