In a proactive move to prevent tragedies involving explosive materials, the Jigawa State Police Command, under Commissioner of Police CP Dahiru Muhammad, launched a Sensitisation Program for the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers’ Employers of Nigeria, Jigawa State Chapter, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The initiative, themed “Explosive Ordinance Risk Awareness and Sensitization Campaign,” was organized in response to a recent explosion in Kano State that caused fatalities and injuries.

The campaign was led by SP Abdurrahman Abubakar Malami, Commander of the EOD-CBRN Base 24 in Dutse, who delivered a detailed presentation on the types and characteristics of explosive devices, their components, and methods for identifying explosives, hazardous metals, and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) commonly encountered by scrap and waste scavengers.

SP Malami emphasized the need for prompt reporting of any suspicious or explosive items to the nearest police station and demonstrated practical examples of explosive devices to enhance participants’ understanding. The attendees actively engaged in the session, asking relevant questions throughout.

Notable participants included Dr. Usman Muhammad Jahun, Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Jigawa State Governor; Alhaji Umar Barwan Dutse, representing the Emir of Dutse; Alhaji Umar Musa, Jigawa State Chairman of the Association; 27 local government chairmen; executive members of the Association; and other members from across the state.

Representing the Commissioner of Police, ACP Abubakar Kundi Dauda, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, commended the initiative, highlighting its importance in enhancing public safety. He urged scrap and waste dealers to modernize their trade by avoiding suspicious or stolen items and to collaborate closely with the police to promote peace and security.

According to a statement by the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Shiisu Lawan Adam, the Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to proactive policing, community partnerships, and continuous public enlightenment as key strategies for maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents.