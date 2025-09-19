Jigawa State is moving to position itself as a major hub for Halal products in West Africa....

Jigawa State is moving to position itself as a major hub for Halal products in West Africa.

A high-level delegation led by the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Professor Abdurrahman Salim Lawal, is currently in Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia International Halal Summit.

The mission is to secure investments, forge partnerships, and showcase Jigawa’s huge potential in livestock and agriculture.

The delegation also includes top officials from the state’s Agricultural Transformation Agency and the Investment Promotion Agency.

They have so far taken part in global sessions on Halal certification, market dynamics, and business networking with leading Malaysian firms and regulators.

Officials say the focus is on attracting foreign direct investment in modern meat processing, Halal-certified farming, and crop production areas where Jigawa already has a natural advantage.

Speaking at the summit, Professor Lawal said the government is committed to diversifying the economy and creating jobs, adding that lessons from Malaysia will help Jigawa build a competitive Halal industry that benefits farmers and local industries.

With agriculture employing more than 70 percent of Jigawa’s population, the state government believes tapping into the multi-trillion-dollar global Halal economy could unlock new opportunities, boost exports, and put Nigeria on the map as a Halal powerhouse in Africa.

Jigawa says the journey to becoming a Halal hub has only just begun, but partnerships from this summit may be the turning point.