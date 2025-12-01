In its continuous efforts to restore peace and security, the Borno State Police Command intercepted fifteen armed bikers advancing towards the Malari community in a suspected bid to launch an attack, which led to an exchange of gunfire between operatives and the criminals. According to a Monday stat...

In its continuous efforts to restore peace and security, the Borno State Police Command intercepted fifteen armed bikers advancing towards the Malari community in a suspected bid to launch an attack, which led to an exchange of gunfire between operatives and the criminals.

According to a Monday statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, three male adult residents are missing after the incident, and a 15-year-old male resident suffered a gunshot wound, undergoing medical attention.

The statement reads, “The Borno State Police Command, in its continuous efforts to restore peace and security, has, through its Crack Squad, demonstrated utmost vigilance and swift operational response by successfully foiling an attempted attack by suspected insurgents in Malari, Konduga Local Government Area.

“On 30th November 2025, at about 1200hrs, operatives stationed at Malari Forward Operating Base (FOB) sighted about fifteen (15) armed men on motorcycles advancing toward the community. The officers immediately engaged the suspects, leading to an exchange of gunfire.”

It added, “During the encounter, a 15-year-old male resident sustained a gunshot injury and has been evacuated to the General Hospital in Maiduguri, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Additionally, three adult male residents, aged 35, 45, and 50, were reported missing following the incident.

“A combined team comprising the Police, Military, and members of the CJTF/Hunters has commenced an intensive search & rescue operation aimed at locating the missing persons and securing the area. Normalcy has since been restored, and further updates will be communicated in due course.”

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid assured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He further reaffirmed that the Command will continue to collaborate closely with relevant security agencies and community members to strengthen actionable intelligence and provide timely assistance whenever required.

The Command urges the public to remain calm, be vigilant, and continue to support security agencies with credible information.