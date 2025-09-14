The Adamawa Police Command has rescued five children in the Mubi area of the state, suspected to have been abducted from Maiduguri, Borno State. This was disclosed in a statement by the command made available to TVC on Sunday. According to the statement, the rescue operation took place on Saturday a...

According to the statement, the rescue operation took place on Saturday after the Area Commander in Mubi, ACP Marcos Mancha, led a surveillance team to where the victims were found wandering the streets.

The statement reads, “The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued five children suspected to have been abducted from Maiduguri, Borno State, and brought into Adamawa.

“The rescue operation took place on the 13th of September, 2025, after the Area Commander in Mubi, ACP Marcos Mancha, acting on credible intelligence, led a surveillance team that intercepted the victims wandering the streets of Mubi town.”

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the minors were allegedly taken from Maiduguri by one Aliga Suleiman of Sabon Layi, Gwange, who is currently on the run.

Police disclosed that efforts are ongoing to track down the suspect and bring him to justice.

The victims, who are all residents of Gwange in Maiduguri, were identified as:

Adamu Musa, 16 years

Suleiman Idris, 10 years

Suleiman Mohammed, 11 years

Dauda Yahaya, 11 years

Mohammed Alhassan, 11 years

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, CP Dankombo Morris, commended the Area Commander and his team for their swift response and directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case.

He assured that the rescued children would be reunited with their families once the investigations are concluded.

The CP also reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

