Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have rescued a 4-year-old victim abandoned at Mbutu, Isiala-ngwa area of the state, by a suspected kidnapper currently at large after sighting the police.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement shared on her official X handle on Thursday, stating that upon questioning, the victim, a young girl, was unable to give details of her name or where she came from.

When contacted by TVC, Chinaka also disclosed that there’s no medical report to ascertain the girl’s condition as of time of filing this report.

Chinaka gave a nod to TVC to publish the image without blurring to help unite the girl with her family.

The statement reads, “PRESS RELEASE 11/09/2025 FOUND CHILD A dark-complexioned girl, about 4 years old, suspected to have been stolen by unknown persons, was abandoned at Mbutu, Isiala-ngwa, on sighting the Police. The child is unable to clearly state her name or where she is from.”

The command urges the public, parents, guardians or relations whose female child is missing to report to the Serious Crime Investigation Squad in Aba.

“Parents, guardians, or relations whose girl child of this description is missing are advised to visit the office of the Serious Crime Investigation Squad (SCISSORS) Aba, or contact the Police Public Relations Officer for further enquiries,” the statement concluded.

https://x.com/MaureenChinaka/status/1966028267095236973