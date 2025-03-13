The body of 28-year-old Ogubode Adedamola has been exhumed from the shallow grave where he was buried in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos state.

It was a sombre moment as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department led a team of police investigators, health workers from the General Hospital, and local government officials to the graveside.

Officers of the neighbourhood watch stood by, ensuring security, while an ambulance waited on standby, ready to transport what remained of the young man whose life was cut short.

By the graveside, students, family members, and sympathisers gathered in silence, their faces wore grief and disbelief.

Then, the diggers went to work. Each strike of the shovel against the earth brought them closer to his remains.

Moments later, what appeared to be bones surfaced. The grave was shallow, a disturbing reminder of how quickly life can be discarded. It didn’t take long before the full horror of the situation was unearthed.

According to reports, Adedamola, a LASU Student had been on a call with his girlfriend the night he disappeared.

Around 9pm, he had told her where he was. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

But what sent chills through those present—was the mark his killers had left on the fence, an eerie sign pointing to the exact spot where he was buried.

A signature of cruelty.

His father, struggling to hold back tears, said Adedamola’s killers had stolen his joy, his hope, his everything.

Students commended the police for their efforts in uncovering the truth and demanding that justice is served.

Adedamola’s remains have now been deposited at Mainland General Hospital.