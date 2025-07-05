Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, delivered a fiery speech during the commissioning of a key road project in Gwagwalada, Abuja, defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration against critics and accusing political rivals of hypocrisy and deceit. Speaking at the ...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, delivered a fiery speech during the commissioning of a key road project in Gwagwalada, Abuja, defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration against critics and accusing political rivals of hypocrisy and deceit.

Speaking at the event attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu, Wike praised the administration for its developmental strides. He also highlighted the importance of community participation in project selection, stating that the newly commissioned road was not imposed by the government but requested by the residents themselves.

“This is what we call community participation in governance,” Wike said. “We didn’t sit in our offices to decide this project. We came here; the people told us what they wanted.”

The Minister noted that since taking office in August 2023, his administration has been engaging with communities across the FCT to identify their specific needs. He cited previous road projects such as the 9-kilometre Paikon-Kore road as examples of this inclusive approach.

Wike, known for his candid remarks, took a direct swipe at some unnamed opposition politicians, accusing them of misleading Nigerians and promoting false narratives about national discontent.

“Some people who had the opportunity to serve as Senate President for eight years, Speaker for four years, and Minister for eight years are now going around forming coalitions claiming Nigerians are angry,” he said. “If Nigerians are angry, are Gwagwalada people angry?” he asked, to which the crowd responded with a resounding “No.”

Without naming names, Wike criticized politicians who “jump from party to party,” accusing them of lacking integrity. He also condemned those who incite protests from the comfort of foreign countries, daring them to lead such demonstrations alongside their children in Nigeria.

“You’re telling Nigerians to revolt, but your children are abroad,” Wike said. “If you want to lead protests, come back with your children and lead from the front.”

He also defended President Tinubu’s performance, saying: “How can you judge a man in office for just six months? Those who failed to deliver during their time are now angry because they want to come back to power. You won’t come back.”

Wike praised the administration’s commitment to supporting local contractors, citing several recent projects completed by Nigerian firms, including bus terminals and road networks in the FCT.

“Our policy is to empower and encourage local contractors. They have shown they have the capacity to deliver,” he stated.

In his closing remarks, Wike stressed that no amount of political propaganda would distract the FCT administration from its focus on delivering impactful projects under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let those who don’t want to be happy stay unhappy,” Wike said. “We will continue to deliver.”

The commissioning was part of an ongoing wave of infrastructure projects being inaugurated across the FCT, which Wike described as “16 days of showcasing our scorecard.”