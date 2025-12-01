The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have successfully averted a planned terror attack, following a coordinated ambush on a bandits’ hideout in Kwali that left three members of the gang dead. TVC gathered that intelligence reports revealed that the criminals had con...

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have successfully averted a planned terror attack, following a coordinated ambush on a bandits’ hideout in Kwali that left three members of the gang dead.

TVC gathered that intelligence reports revealed that the criminals had concluded plans to strike the community on or before December 1, prompting the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, to direct the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to intensify operations and track the syndicate’s movement.

According to a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the assailants planned a large-scale attack on a community within the territory.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command has successfully averted a planned large-scale attack on a community within the Territory, following credible intelligence and a coordinated tactical operation by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

“This breakthrough follows recent kidnapping incidents recorded in ACO Community, Gwagwalada, and Bwari, which prompted the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, to direct the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal syndicate responsible.

“Intelligence later revealed that the gang had concluded plans to launch another violent attack on a community on or before December 1, 2025, with the intention to abduct residents, demand ransom, and inflict further harm on the community.”

It added, “Acting swiftly on this intelligence, FCT Police operatives on 30th November 2025 at about 02:11 PM, traced and arrested one of the key conspirators, a wanted kidnapper and armed robbery suspect named Sani Mohammed Umar a.k.a. Boko, and his mobile phone, suspected to be the primary device used in coordinating the criminal operations was recovered from him.

“Investigations confirmed that the suspect belonged to the gang responsible for the previous attacks and kidnappings in ACO and Dupa and Gwagwalada, as well as multiple armed robbery incidents across Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali. He also admitted that his gang members were waiting for him at Gada Biyu Hills, Kwali, where they had converged to commence their next planned community attack.

“At about 11:01 PM, the Anti-Kidnapping team, led by the OC-Anti-Kidnapping, tactically advanced into the forest, reached the gang’s meeting point, and laid a well-planned ambush. On sighting the operatives, the heavily armed bandits opened fire. The Police responded decisively, engaging the criminals in a fierce 30-minute gun duel, during which three (3) of the bandits were neutralized. While other gang members escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.”

The statement further revealed that a joint operation comprising police operatives and troops of the 176 Battalion of the Nigerian Army has launched an onslaught to comb the forest and every criminal hideout within the FCT.

The statement reads, “A joint operation involving Police operatives and the Forward Operation Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Army, 176 Battalion, Kwali, is ongoing, with teams combing the forest and blocking all escape routes. Medical facilities across the area have been alerted to report any individual presenting with bullet wounds to the nearest security agency or contact the Command via 08032003913, 08061581938.”

The Commissioner of Police commended the gallantry and professionalism of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and appreciates the valuable intelligence provided by members of the public. He urges residents to remain vigilant and continue to supply timely information.

Items recovered from the scene include:

•Three (3) AK-47 rifles

•Three magazines with thirty-three (33) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.