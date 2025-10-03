Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered a stolen Toyota vehicle and other valuable items following the interception of armed robbery suspects who are now at large. A Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the command stated that the Swift Response Squad Unit attached t...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have recovered a stolen Toyota vehicle and other valuable items following the interception of armed robbery suspects who are now at large.

A Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the command stated that the Swift Response Squad Unit attached to the command successfully recovered a stolen blue Toyota Camry with registration number KTU 749 JF and dismantled an armed robbery gang.

The statement reads, “The Oyo State Police have some important news. The Swift Response Squad Unit attached to Oyo State Police Command successfully recovered a stolen blue Toyota Camry (Reg. No. KTU 749 JF) and dismantled an armed robbery gang.”

According to the statement, the incident happened early on Thursday. After receiving a tip about the robbery, the operatives acted on reports and intercepted the vehicle, leading to a police chase.

“This happened early on Thursday, October 2, 2025, after receiving a tip about the robbery. The Swift Response Squad quickly acted on reports and intercepted the vehicle, leading to a police chase.

“When the suspects abandoned the car, officers found: – 1 Dell Laptop – 1 Toshiba Laptop – 2 machetes – 1 iPhone 13 Pro Max. The vehicle’s owner has been notified, and the police are actively searching for the suspects,” the statement added.

The command pledges its commitment to public safety, urging members of the public to report any suspicious activities.

“The Oyo State Police are committed to your safety—please report any suspicious activities. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe!” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers who were attacking unsuspecting victims at the Shoprite mall, Ikeja and the Maryland axis and dispossessing the victims of their valuables.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed that the arrested suspects, a 32-year-old Segun Adeyemi and a 24-year-old Abayomi Ajayi, are part of a three-man gang and were trailed and arrested following a swift Police response to a distress call.