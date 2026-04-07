The Lagos state police command has confirmed the identification and detention of officers involved in the alleged harassment of some young individuals in the Ojuelegba axis of the state. According to a video by one @ejykmykel1 on X, the said officers were seen confiscating phones of the victims. The X…...

The Lagos state police command has confirmed the identification and detention of officers involved in the alleged harassment of some young individuals in the Ojuelegba axis of the state.

According to a video by one @ejykmykel1 on X, the said officers were seen confiscating phones of the victims.

The X user while sharing the video described the incident as “Police !mpunity is back on full display”.

However, while reacting to the video, the Lagos state police command disclosed that the officers have been taken before the commissioner of police and their statements has also been obtained.

According to the Police Command’s statement on X, the complainants have been contacted and are expected to report tomorrow.

The statement reads: “The officers involved have been identified and brought before the Commissioner of Police. Their statements have been obtained, and he has ordered their detention pending further investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Command has contacted the complainant, who is expected to report tomorrow to provide his statement and assist in the ongoing investigation. The outcome of the investigation will be made public in due course.”