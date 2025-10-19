The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the activities of miscreants, touts, and street urchins who prey on stranded motorists across major roads, flyovers, and bridges in several locations in Lagos State. This was disclosed in a statement posted on X by the command’s Publi...

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the activities of miscreants, touts, and street urchins who prey on stranded motorists across major roads, flyovers, and bridges in several locations in Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on X by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi.

According to the statement, Adebisi noted that the command is aware of their activities, and measures are being put in place to make the street safer for all residents.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command is aware of the situation regarding street urchins harassing motorists, and decisive action is already underway.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical units across the state to intensify both foot and vehicular patrols in order to make the streets safer for all residents.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to continue cooperating with the Police by providing timely and useful information that can assist ongoing security operations.”