The Ogun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the arrest of Afrobeats musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, following a viral video showing the singer allegedly assaulted while in police custody.

The video, which went viral on social media, particularly X, shows the Zazu crooner in handcuffs, shirtless, and tearfully pleading while seated on a couch in what appears to be a police holding area.

Unverified reports suggest that Portable was being beaten by some police personnel at a detention facility in Ogun State, an action which sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over police conduct and human rights practices.

Reacting to the video, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed to Vanguard that Portable remains in custody but condemned the alleged assault.

“Let me give you a heads up before my official statement comes out.

“Yes, he was arrested, and he is with us, but that is a different issue. What is important is the assault that was happening at the station. We don’t condone it,” DSP Babaseyi said

He stressed that the filming or public display of suspects is not permitted, noting that such actions endanger both the safety of suspects and the integrity of investigations.

“We don’t condone videoing suspects. We don’t even put suspects’ faces out. No matter who the suspect is, nobody should be treated in such a manner,” he said.

DSP Babaseyi added that the command has commenced an internal investigation and assured that any officer found culpable would face the law.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the officers involved, if found culpable, will be sent to the appropriate authorities. That process has already started,” he said.

According to the report, Portable’s arrest stemmed from a report filed by actress and skit maker Omobolarinde Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi Simple, at a Police station in Ogun State.

Ashabi Simple, one of the musician’s baby mamas and the mother of one of his children, accused Portable of slapping her, beating her, seizing phones, and threatening her and her siblings with an axe.

The incident reportedly occurred on January 1, 2026, at Portable’s bar in Ogun State, where Ashabi visited following an invitation from the singer.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued over Ashabi’s status in Portable’s life, where she insisted on being recognised as a wife rather than a baby mama, while Portable maintained that only his legally married wife, Bewaji, holds that title.

Portable responded to the allegations in a lengthy Instagram video, expressing anger over a lawsuit filed by Ashabi and accusing her of infidelity.