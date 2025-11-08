The Nigeria Police Force has intensified security air surveillance operations across Anambra State ahead of the November 8th Governorship Election. This proactive security measure is part of the comprehensive operational strategy designed to ensure a peaceful, safe, and transparent electoral process...

This proactive security measure is part of the comprehensive operational strategy designed to ensure a peaceful, safe, and transparent electoral process.

The intensified aerial patrols are being coordinated in synergy with ground troops, marine operatives, and tactical units already deployed to strategic locations across the State.

The air surveillance teams are mandated to monitor movement patterns, detect suspicious gatherings, and provide real-time intelligence support to ground commanders for swift operational response.

The Force reiterates that it remains neutral, professional, and committed to protecting all citizens, electoral officials, observers, and materials throughout the election period.

The public is encouraged to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel performing their lawful duties.

The Nigeria Police Force assures residents that all necessary measures have been put in place to guarantee the sanctity of the ballot, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that every eligible voter exercises their civic right without fear, intimidation, or disruption.