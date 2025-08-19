The Anambra State Police Command has condemned in strong terms the alleged assault on a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State....

This was contained in a statement made available to Newsmen in Awka by Command Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the assault was reportedly carried out by vigilante operatives.

The Command revealed that the suspects involved have been identified, explained that assault in any form remains a criminal offence under the Nigerian Law and reserves the right to take necessary legal action to aid the court proceedings while waiting for the victim.

The Command hereby reassures Corps members serving across the State of its unwavering commitment to their protection, urging them to always report incidents of harassment, intimidation, or abuse for prompt intervention.

The Command further cautions vigilante groups and other quasi-security outfits against acts of brutality or abuse of authority, warning that any such misconduct will not be condoned.