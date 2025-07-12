The Kebbi State Police Command has announced a renewed crackdown on the unauthorised use of sirens, tinted vehicle glasses, unregistered vehicles, and fake or covered number plates across the state. The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello Sani, directed all Area Commanders, Divis...

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello Sani, directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers , and tactical units to intensify enforcement and clamp down on violators of these regulations.

He further ordered the arrest and prosecution of offenders, with immediate confiscation of vehicles, sirens, and fake number plates found in violation of the law.

According to the Command, only specific individuals and agencies are legally permitted to use sirens, these include the President, Vice President, Senate President, House of Representatives leadership, Chief Justice, State Governors and Deputy Governors, as well as the Military, Police, Paramilitary services, Fire Service, ambulances, and bullion vans with escorts.

CP Bello M. Sani emphasized that the directive against the abuse of diplomatic number plates, use of unregistered vehicles, and unauthorized sirens remains firmly in force.

The Police Commissioner also appealed to the peace-loving people of Kebbi State to support the Command’s efforts by complying with the law and reporting violations.

He urged all residents to contribute to making the state safer and more secure for everyone.