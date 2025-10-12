Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued two victims after busting four suspects involved in an attempted one-chance robbery and kidnapping in Abuja following a distress alert it received. A statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the command’...

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued two victims after busting four suspects involved in an attempted one-chance robbery and kidnapping in Abuja following a distress alert it received.

A statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Public Relations Officer, on Sunday disclosed that the Command received a report at Life Camp Police Station that a victim had called in distress, alleging that she had been abducted by suspected criminals who demanded a ransom of ₦1,000,000 for her release.

The statement reads, “Upon receipt of the report, police operatives from Life Camp Division immediately swung into action. Through the deployment of digital and tactical intelligence, on 9th October 2025, at about 4:30 a.m., the suspects were arrested at Dape Village after a near-deadly confrontation with the police.

“Two victims were rescued during the operation. However, one of them, who sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by the suspects, was promptly rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The arrested suspects are:

1. Solomon Tanko ‘m’

2. Samuel Audu ‘m’

3.Chigozie Joseph ‘’m’

4. Emmanuel Chidiebere ‘m’

The statement further disclosed that “investigation revealed that the suspects have been involved in a series of one-chance robberies around the Bannex and Kado areas, using a vehicle with tinted windows to deceive unsuspecting passengers. They revealed that they had picked and robbed six (6) victims, both men and women, before their arrest.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 15 international passports, two sharp daggers, two cutlasses, bloodstained documents, four mobile phones, two hammers, and three biros.”

The statement stated that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, commended the swift response of the Life Camp Divisional Police Officers and urged residents to always trust the police and report incidents promptly for quick intervention. He also advised members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, and CRU FCT: 08107314192.