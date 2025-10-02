The Niger State Police Command has begun strict enforcement of the ban on tinted glass permits as directed by the Inspector General of Police....

The Niger State Police Command has begun strict enforcement of the ban on tinted glass permits as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, is personally leading enforcement operations at several checkpoints in Minna, the state capital.

Some motorists stopped during the exercise complained about challenges in accessing the online portal required for registration and issuance of the permits.

Under the IGP’s directive, all vehicles with tinted windows are now required to present valid and verifiable permit documents.