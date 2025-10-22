The Delta State Police Command has opened an investigation into the case of a police officer recorded in a viral video on social media, shooting at a moving vehicle around Toscana Hotel along Okpanam Road in Asaba, the state capital. This was confirmed in a Wednesday statement on X by the command...

The Delta State Police Command has opened an investigation into the case of a police officer recorded in a viral video on social media, shooting at a moving vehicle around Toscana Hotel along Okpanam Road in Asaba, the state capital.

This was confirmed in a Wednesday statement on X by the command’s publication relation officer, SP Bright Edafe.

According to the statement, Edafe condemned the act, describing it as embarrassing and unprofessional.

An X user, who identifies as @ChuksEricE, earlier posted the video of the alleged act, saying, “Moment a Nigeria police officer shøt a car tyre just now at Toscana Hotel, along Okpanam Road, Asaba, Delta State.”

The command’s spokesperson disclosed that the officer recorded has been identified, and will appear before the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “In all honesty, this is embarrassing, shameful, careless, so unprofessional and not justified at all. The Policeman has been identified, detained and will appear before the CP today.”