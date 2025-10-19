The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have apprehended several suspects linked to capital crimes across the FCT during a series of coordinated intelligence operations carried out by the command’s Scorpion Squad. According to a Sunday statement signed by the SP Josephin...

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have apprehended several suspects linked to capital crimes across the FCT during a series of coordinated intelligence operations carried out by the command’s Scorpion Squad.

According to a Sunday statement signed by the SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the command recorded significant successes in its sustained efforts to ensure public safety and prevent crime.

The statement reads, “Acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from the Command arrested multiple criminal suspects linked to armed robbery, drug trafficking, and vehicle theft across various locations in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspects arrested are members of a notorious armed robbery gang led by Ibrahim Yakubu, a.k.a. “Ycome”, currently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.”

The arrested suspects include:

Manaseh Emmanuel, aged 36

Dogora Ibrahim, aged 21

and Ibrahim Idamusa, aged 40

The statement also revealed that the command made several other arrests of suspects linked to another crime syndicate in the federal capital city.

The statement reads, “Also arrested by Life Camp Division for theft were Umar Abubakar, Iliyasu Ibrahim, Usman Ibrahim, and Alkasim Abubakar. Investigations revealed the suspects are members of a ten-man armed robbery syndicate responsible for a series of violent robberies within Kubwa, Life Camp, and Mpape areas.

“Furthermore, Bello Mohd Tambuwal was apprehended by Mabushi Police Division for the theft of a new 2019 Toyota Corolla, while Paul Onogwu was intercepted with fifteen (15) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:

• One (1) cutlass

• One (1) sword

• One (1) jackknife

• One (1) Toyota Land Cruiser (stolen during armed robbery)

• One (1) black Toyota Corolla (2019 model) with Chassis No: JTNK4RBE1K3054902

• One (1) Toyota Camry with Registration No: KRD 391 JF

• Fifteen (15) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dantawaye Miller, PSC, commended the officers and men involved in the successful operations, charging all Divisional Police Officers not to relent, but to intensify efforts and sustain the onslaught against criminals across the FCT.

He further emphasised that the Command will continue to hit hard on criminal elements until every hideout is uncovered and the Federal Capital Territory is completely rid of crime and insecurity. He urged members of the public to report suspicious persons and activities to the police via the commands’ emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, CRU: 08107314192.