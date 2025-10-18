The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two men, Azeez Lamidi and Oyewole Adamolekun, in separate, horrific incidents involving the alleged sexual abuse and impregnation of their biological daughters. Both suspects are currently in custody following thorough reports from concerned citizens and su...

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two men, Azeez Lamidi and Oyewole Adamolekun, in separate, horrific incidents involving the alleged sexual abuse and impregnation of their biological daughters.

Both suspects are currently in custody following thorough reports from concerned citizens and subsequent medical confirmation of the abuse.

In the first case, Azeez Lamidi, a resident of Ogbagi Akoko in the Akoko North-West Local Government Area, was arrested for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter and then trying to conceal the crime.

The situation came to light on October 9, 2025, when a neighbor, identified only as Salami, alerted authorities after the teenage girl began bleeding profusely.

According to State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olayinka Ayanlade, Lamidi had allegedly administered abortion-inducing drugs to the victim.

Medical examinations have since confirmed the drug-induced abortion. The young victim has been moved to the State Specialist Hospital, Igbatoro, for specialized medical care.

The second suspect, 45-year-old Oyewole Adamolekun, was apprehended in Taye Village, Odigbo Local Government Area, for an alleged long-term incestuous relationship with his 15-year-old daughter, which resulted in a pregnancy.

The matter was reported by resident Mr. Julius Olusola to the Enu-Owa Divisional Police Headquarters.

A swift police response and medical examination confirmed the victim was 19 weeks pregnant. Shockingly, during interrogation, Adamolekun confessed to having sexually abused his daughter since she was just three years old.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, has strongly condemned the rising number of sexual abuse and incest cases in the state.

He has ordered that both cases be immediately transferred to the Command’s Gender Unit for comprehensive investigation and preparation for prosecution.

CP Lawal assured the public that the police are committed to ensuring justice is served for the young victims and that the suspects will face the full weight of the law for their heinous acts.