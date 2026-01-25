Operatives of the Cross River Police Command have arrested three individuals linked to a suspected mob action in the Abangasang area of Calabar, which resulted in the death of a suspected armed robber. In a Sunday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah,...

Operatives of the Cross River Police Command have arrested three individuals linked to a suspected mob action in the Abangasang area of Calabar, which resulted in the death of a suspected armed robber.

In a Sunday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, the suspects were arrested while the operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit intervened to prevent a mob action against a suspected armed robber after attempting to rob a lady on Mbora Street in the Abangasang area.

The statement reads, “The operation led to the recovery of a Beretta pistol with three live 9mm rounds of ammunition and the arrest of individuals involved in the mob attack.

“The suspect, who was beaten unconscious by an angry mob at Abangasang area, Mbora Street, Calabar, was rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for medical attention. Unfortunately, the victim, yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital in the early hours of this morning.”

The statement added, “Three suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The victim’s body has been evacuated and deposited at the UCTH mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continues.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid B. Afegbua, described the operation as a clear demonstration of the Command’s commitment to crime prevention, protection of lives, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

The CP strongly condemned mob action, emphasising that suspects apprehended by private individuals must always be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

He further appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and useful information, and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The Command reassures the good people of Cross River State of its unwavering resolve to ensure safety and security throughout the state.