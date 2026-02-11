The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms in a coordinated security operation aimed at curbing kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state. According to the Command, operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested one Aliu Umaru, 22, of Komu...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms in a coordinated security operation aimed at curbing kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

According to the Command, operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested one Aliu Umaru, 22, of Komu Village, who had been on the police wanted list in connection with the kidnapping of a 25-year-old woman, Huseinat Abubakar, of Gelede Camp via Komu.

In a statement made available by the spokesperson of the Police in Oyo state, Olayinka Ayanlade, the arrest was carried out in collaboration with non-state security outfits.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of two other members of the syndicate, identified as Gure Wadi, 60, and Ibrahim Yobo, 35, also of Komu Village.

A search conducted at the residence of one of the suspects resulted in the recovery of a single-barreled gun and a dane gun, allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna, commended the officers involved in the operation and directed that efforts be intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

He also appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his leadership and support, as well as members of the public and non-state actors whose cooperation contributed to the success of the operation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of investigations, while efforts continue to track down other members of the syndicate.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.