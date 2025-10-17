The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended three suspects in connection with the abduction of a two-year-old boy in the Sabon Pegi area of Lafia Local Government Area. Commissioner of Police Shetima Mohammed disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Lafia...

The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended three suspects in connection with the abduction of a two-year-old boy in the Sabon Pegi area of Lafia Local Government Area.

Commissioner of Police Shetima Mohammed disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Lafia, where he outlined the command’s achievements between August 30 and October 17, 2025.

He identified the suspects as Asabe Isah, her husband Isah Umar, and Emmanuel Polycarp, who were tracked down and arrested following an intensive manhunt by police operatives.

Mohammed said, “On 14/10/2025 at about 19:30 hrs, a complaint was lodged at ‘E’ Division that one Godwin Abeson, 2 years old, of Sabon Pegi, Shabu, was kidnapped and a ransom of fifteen million Naira (N15,000,000) was demanded.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, police detectives attached to Shabu Division launched a manhunt for the abductors, where the trio of Asabe Isah, Isah Umar, and Emmanuel Polycarp were arrested and the child was rescued on 16 October 2025 and reunited with his family.”

Preliminary investigations, according to the Commissioner, revealed that Asabe Isah conspired with her husband to kidnap the child, who was later handed over to Polycarp at Angwan Nungu, Lafia, where the victim was held and ransom calls were made.

Mohammed confirmed that all three suspects confessed to the crime, adding that further investigations were ongoing.

He also reported the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and armed robber, as well as the recovery of an AK-47 rifle in the Azara area of Awe Local Government.

READ ALSO: Miller Assumes Duty As New FCT Police Commissioner

He said, “On October 5, 2025, at about 09:00 hours, a complaint was lodged at Azara Division that unknown armed men attacked road users along Akiri feeder road, Azara Development Area of Awe LGA.

“A patrol team was immediately deployed to the scene, where one Mohammed Alhaji Giginya, of Kumar Village, was arrested while attempting to flee.”

The Commissioner noted that victims of the attack received medical attention at a nearby facility, while recovered exhibits included “one (1) AK-47 rifle (Breach No. 58-127097110), one (1) magazine, and one (1) live round of 7.62mm ammunition.”

He further revealed that, within the review period, police operatives arrested 24 suspected kidnappers and one suspected armed robber, recovering three firearms and eight rounds of ammunition.

“The Nasarawa State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property. We will continue to intensify intelligence gathering, strengthen community policing, and ensure that all criminals face the full weight of the law.

“I urge all residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Police by providing credible information that will help sustain the current tempo in the fight against crime,” he added.